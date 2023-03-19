2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: PDP Asks INEC To Declare Ogun Election Inconclusive

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Saturday’s governorship election inconclusive.

The part made the demand in a petition, signed by its Secretary, Dr Sunday Solarin.

The petition was delivered to the State Residence Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Niyi Ijalaye by the party’s agent, Sunkanmi Olajide at the collation centre of INEC in Abeokuta, the State capital on Sunday.

The party said, “the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by the All Progressive Congress to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilise innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and well-executed action.”

“The principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section 24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up.”

The party said, maintained that, “a re-run is appropriate to address the said “injustice.”

“We,, therefore implore the Commission to evoke this principle and declare this election inconclusive.”

Adedayo Babatunde
