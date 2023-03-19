ElectionResults: PDP Condemns Spate Of Violence, Killings, Ballot Boxes Snatching In Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the Governorship/State House of Assembly elections.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Hakeem Amode, said party agents and members witnessed violence and attacks in many areas of the state including Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, Oshodi, and others areas.

The statement reads, “This is quite unbecoming of a state as metropolitan as Lagos, where things are expected to be done in conformity with democratic norms.

“We found it appalling that hoodlums, many of whom are said to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were behind the violence that was witnessed at several polling units across the state, which disrupted the electoral process.

“This is quite surprising as the APC is a signatory to the peace accord that preceded the election.

“One wonders why the APC and its agents resorted to violence despite the claims that they have worked hard and would naturally win the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

“As a party, we believe that what took place in Lagos State today was not an election, but a mockery of our democracy.

“Not only were eligible voters intimidated, but they were also harassed, and humiliated and there were reports of killings in some areas of the state.

“We are using this medium to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to investigate the exercise and come up with a full report of the election and evaluate the whole process.

“What happened in Lagos State today was not an election, but a charade and it would be a surprise if at the end of the day the candidate of the APC, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is declared as the winner when people were prevented from voting in the strongholds of the opposition party, especially those of the PDP.

“Our democracy must be protected at this material time and no one should be allowed to truncate what all of us fought for and what we ought to enjoy together.”

Like this: Like Loading...