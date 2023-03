The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, and two other arch-rivals, in a landslide victory.

While PDP won 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state, APC won four.

Details shortly….

Like this: Like Loading...