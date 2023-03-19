2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: PDP Guber Candidate Congratulates Bago Before INEC Declaration

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi has called to congratulate his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Mohammed Bago even before the final announcement of the election results.

Bago who confirmed this in a telephone conversation described Kantigi as a very gentle, humble man interested in the development of the state.

He urged the APC members to remain calm and peaceful in the conduct of their affairs as they await official results and announcements from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Niger State Returning Officer, Professor Clement Alawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor University of Abuja, has continued the collation from various local government areas of the state as they come in.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

