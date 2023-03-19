ElectionResults: PDP Scores 354, 348 Votes To Emerge Winner Of Akwa Ibom Guber Poll

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Pastor Umo Eno has emerged winner of March 18, 2023, Governorship election held in Akwa Ibom State by polling a total of 354, 348 votes to emerge the winner.

The two other major contenders in the race, the candidate of YPP, Senator Bassey Akpan

came second by polling a total of 136, 262, and Obong Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 129,602 votes

Akwa Ibom State Collation officer for the 2023 Governorship election and, Vice Chancellor Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko Delta State, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio declared the result at exactly 510. pm

Pastor Umo Eno, according to the results announced earlier by the Local Collation/Returning officers won 29 of the 31 LGA in the state.

This is as the guber candidate of YPP Li popularly called OBA won 2 LGs including his local government Ibiono Ibom, where he polled a total of 21,992 votes, and also Ikono LGA where he defeated the two other major contestants by polling a total of 13, 909 votes.

The State Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Adejoh, announced the result at about 5.08 pm local time.

He said: “The Governorship candidate of the PDP, Umo Bassey Eno having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring 354,348 votes is hereby the winner and returned elected as the governor of the state.”

Meanwhile, the APC agent, Ekperikpe Ekpo rejected the results of the election as there were reportedly marred by thuggery, violence, and cancellations due to electoral infractions and destruction of materials amidst low turnout of voters.

Similarly, Ambassador Kelvin Umoh YPP agent equally rejected the outcome stating that INEC did not follow due process in the conduct of the polls, “elections were conducted in people houses in Ini, Uyo, and Itu and we will take a legal means to seek redress. ”

A breakdown of the results is as fo)ow:

A – 437

AA- 181

AAC – 393

ADC- 1685

ADP- 642

APC- 129, 602

APGA- 311

APM- 381

APP- 121

BP- 141

LP- 4746

NNPP- 12509

NRM- 861

PDP- 354,348

PRP- 288

SDP- 442

YPP- 136,262

ZLP- 728

Total valid votes: 644, 080

Rejected votes: 12342

Total votes cast:656,422

Accredited votes: 657,959

Total number of registered voters: 2357418

