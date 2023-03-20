ElectionResults: PDP Victory Attestation To General Acceptability Of Gov. Adeleke – CoS

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has expressed his gratitude to the residents of the state for their unalloyed support for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor Ademola Adeleke before, during and after Saturday,s state House of Assembly election.

Akinleye emphasized that the outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and March 18 Atate assembly polls are an attestation to the general acceptability of the party and Governor Adeleke by the people of the state.

The Chief of Staff in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital, said the state assembly elections in the state were conducted under a peaceful atmosphere, saying people of the state despite the intimidation and harassment by the main opposition electorate still deemed it necessary to exercise their franchise.

The Ede-born political mobiliser said with the outcome of the poll PDP have now had total control of the house saying this would as a matter of fact pave way for good governance in the state.

“I want to express my profound appreciation to the people of Osun state for coming out impressively and casting their votes for all PDP candidates. As a matter of fact, the outcome of the presidential and state house of assembly elections is an attestation to the general acceptability of our party and our amiable governor, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Osun residents really stand by us before, during and even after the polls. Despite the intimidation and harassment meted out on them by the main opposition, they still deemed it necessary to exercise their franchise. Osun people you’re indeed lovers of development.

“I want to appreciate them for their resolute and for standing firm. They trooped out during the February 25 elections to ensure all our candidates emerged victorious and the reciprocate same in Saturday, March 18 state assembly election.

He, however, assured the people of the state of a dividend of democracy, promising that they would not be disappointed.

