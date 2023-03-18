ElectionResults: Rhodes-Vivour Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has lost his polling unit 045, Oshifila/Abule Igbira of Ikeja Local Government to the incumbent Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

New Telegraph reports that Rhodes-Vivour who is the strongest contender for Governor Sanwo-Olu lost the keenly contested governorship and State House of Assembly election in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu polled 29 while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18 votes in PU 045 Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, the governor won his Polling Unit 006, Ward governorship candidate of the E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island in a landslide victory.

See results:

LP: 18

APC: 29

PDP: 2

Void: 1

Registered voters: 421

Accredited voters: 50

