#ElectionResults: Right Group To INEC, Don’t Set Abia On Fire

The Congress of Civil Society Groups in Abia State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise up and save the state from impending crisis owing to an alleged move by the state ruling party to manipulate the results of Saturday’s election.

In a press briefing held in Umuahia on Monday, the group, through its State Coordinator, Damian Ogudike, alleged that the Returning Officer, Resident Electoral Commissioner and other officials of the commission “are being pressured to manipulate the outcome of the results from Obingwa LGA of the state”.

“Tension has started building up across different parts of the state by the restive youths who are not taking chances these days in allowing their mandate to be stolen by any political actor or parties.

“The desperation to take power by hook or crook being exhibited by some forces leaves much to be desired while those who read the signs of the present times don’t need any prophet or seer to tell them that things have changed”.

