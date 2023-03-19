ElectionResults: Sanwo-Olu Coasting To Convincing Victory, Wins 18 LGAs In Lagos

Incumbent Governor Of Lagos State and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu is heading to a convincing victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission commences the collation of results from the 20 Local Government Areas.

Although the final results are still being collated at the INEC state headquarters in Yaba, the results of 19 of the 20 local governments in Lagos have been formally announced.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the APC won in 18 of the local governments while Rhodes-Vivour of theLabour Party (LP) won in one: Amuwo Odofin.

The results of 19 LGAs show that Sanwo-Olu has 736, 161 votes cast, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour got 292, 362 and Olajide “Jandor” Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party got 60, 981.

Sanwo-Olu polled the highest votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Surulere, Somolu, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Oshodi.

However, Saturday’s elections which also included contests for the state House of Assembly were marred by cases of voter suppression and violence.

