#ElectionResults: State Assembly poll: PDP wins 24 seats, YPP 2 in A’Ibom

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State has won 24 of the 26 State House of Assembly seats in the March 18, 2023 election.

Out of the 24 state constituency seats, four were won by females, namely Mrs. Precious Selong (Urueoffong/Oruko), Mrs. Selina Isotuk Ukpata (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Mrs Itorobong Francis Etim (Uruan) and Mrs. Kenim Victor Onofiok (Oron/Udung Uko).

Others elected on the platform of the PDP in the state were, Prince Ukpong Akpabio (Essien Udim), Mfon Frank Idung(Etim Ekpo/Ika), Mr Bassey Pius Bassey (Okobo) Sampson Bernard Idiong (Oruk Anam), Lawrence Ofonmbuk Udoide; (Ini) Nsidibe Inyang Akata (Eket) Elder Udeme James Otong (Abak)
Effiong Etim Johnson (Mbo) and Barr Otobong Effiong Bob, (Nsit Ubium)

Other PDP members-elect were, Kufreabasi Edidem (Itu), Mr. Uwem Peter Imoh-Ita(Mkpat Enin), Otu Jerry Anson (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara), Ubong Essien Attah (Ibesikpo Asutan), Emem Etokabasi Udom (Ukanafun), Uwemedimo Danabasi Asuquo (Uyo); Engr. Udobia Friday Udo (Esit Eket /Ibeno), Prince Aniefiok Attah (Nsit Atai), Eric Effiong Akpan (Nsit Ibom), Uduak Ekpo Uffot (Etinan) and Sunday Udofot Johnny (Onna).

And five (5) of them who are re-elected for a second term were Effiong E. Johnson (Mbo), Kufreabasi Edidem (Itu) Barr Otobong Effiong Bob, (Nsit Ubium), Mfon Frank Idung(Etim Ekpo/Ika) and Elder Udeme James Otong (Abak).

Meanwhile, the two remaining seats won by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) were the Ikono State constituency and the Ibiono Ibom State constituency.

This is even as the winner of Ikono state constituency Asuquo Nana Udo popularly called “Udo Mbakara”, was a member of the current State House of Assembly on the platform of PDP until his defection to the YPP last year, and his seat was declared vacant.

