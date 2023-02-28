News

#ElectionResults: Suswam Loses Bid To Return To Senate

The incumbent Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam has lost his bid to return to the Red Chambers of the National Assembly to his All Progressives Congress (APC’s) co-contender, Hon. Emmanuel Udende.

Hon. Udende, a former member of the House of Representatives for Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, a seat once occupied by Senator Suswam, beat the former Benue governor scoring 141,405 votes against the
PDP’s Suswam who scored 107, 303 votes to emerge victorious.

Similarly, Suswam who is chairman North-Central campaign coordinator for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, failed woefully to deliver the state to Atiku.

His defeat capped the poor showing of PDP candidates in his senatorial zone where the three House of Representatives seats in the district were all taken by the APC.

New Telegraph reports, however, that the Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro has retained his seat as he beat the APC’s candidate, Comrade Daniel Onjeh and Joseph Ojobo of the Labour Party (LP) to emerge a winner.

Meanwhile, the APC has won 10 out of 11 House of Representatives seats in the state leaving the PDP with the Apa/Agatu seat where Comrade Pastor Ojotu Ojema emerged as the winner.

