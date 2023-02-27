ElectionResults: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Others In Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential election held in Ogun State on Saturday.
The State Collation Officer, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale announced the results of all 20 Local government areas in the early hours of Monday.
According to Adebowale, the APC presidential candidate polled a total number of 341,554 votes to defeat his closest rival and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar who scored 123,831 votes.
Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 85,829 votes, while the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 2,200 votes.
Announcing the results, Adebowale who was flanked by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye, put the total number of registered voters in the State at 2,687,606.
OGUN STATE PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS
ADC: 10,529
APC: 341,554
LP: 85,829
PDP: 123,831
NNPP: 2,200
NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 2,687,606
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 612,341
TOTAL VALID VOTE: 580,124
REJECTED VOTE: 31,324
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 611,448