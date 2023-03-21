2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Uba Sani Declared Winner Of Kaduna Guber Poll

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani has been declared the winner of the Kaduna State gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the declaration on Monday after the collation of all the results from the Local Government Areas of the state.

The INEC Collation Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, who announced the result said the APC candidate polled 730,002 votes while his closest rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 719,196 votes.

He added that the Labour Party candidate, Jonathan Asake, polled 58,283 to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, came to a distant fourth with 21,405 votes while rejected votes stood at 19,114.

The PDP candidate won in 13 LGAs of the state while Sani, the incumbent Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of the state, won 10 LGAs.

The LGAs won by Ashiru include, Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba, Makarfi, Jema’ah, Zango-Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Kachia, Lere, and Kudan.

The APC candidate won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon-Gari, Zaria, Kubau, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi, and Birnin-Gwari.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Osun politics: Is it end of the road for Aregbesola?

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

After over 35 years of progressive politics, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, kissed the canvass at the weekend given the humiliation he suffered in the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   This is certainly not the best of times for the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. […]

Matawelle)
Politics

Zamfara: Impeaching D’Gov recipe for crisis, PDP tells Matawalle

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that impeaching the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau by the state House of Assembly, despite a subsisting court order, portends danger to the state. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle of manipulating the […]
Politics

PDP’ll reclaim Ebonyi in 2023 – Nwebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA,

Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi is the Chairman of Ebonyi State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was dissolved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, but recently reinstated by a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on his reinstatement, chances of the party […]

Leave a Reply