ElectionResults: Uba Sani Declared Winner Of Kaduna Guber Poll

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani has been declared the winner of the Kaduna State gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the declaration on Monday after the collation of all the results from the Local Government Areas of the state.

The INEC Collation Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, who announced the result said the APC candidate polled 730,002 votes while his closest rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 719,196 votes.

He added that the Labour Party candidate, Jonathan Asake, polled 58,283 to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, came to a distant fourth with 21,405 votes while rejected votes stood at 19,114.

The PDP candidate won in 13 LGAs of the state while Sani, the incumbent Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of the state, won 10 LGAs.

The LGAs won by Ashiru include, Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba, Makarfi, Jema’ah, Zango-Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Kachia, Lere, and Kudan.

The APC candidate won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon-Gari, Zaria, Kubau, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi, and Birnin-Gwari.

