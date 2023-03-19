2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults: Ubah’s YPP Wins 3 Seats In Anambra, APGA Wins 17

There was wild jubilation in Anambra State, the homeland of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the ruling party in the state survived the wave of the OBIdient Movement in the March 18 House of Assembly election in the state.

Available reports show that APGA, the party of the incumbent Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, won 17 out of 30 Anambra State House of Assembly seats in the state.

APGA won in Anaocha 2, Njikoka 1, Dunukofia, Aguata 1, Aguata 2, Awka-North, Awka South 2, Orumba South, Ayamelum, Njikoka 2, Idemili South, Ekwusigo, Ihiala 1, Ihiala 2, Anambra West, Oyi and
Anambra East

Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP), on the other hand, secured eight seats. LP won in Onitsha North 1, Onitsha North 2, Onitsha South 1, Onitsha South 2, Idemili North, Orumba North and Anaocha 1 and Awka South 1.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, won three state constituencies. Senator Ubah wielded great influence and cleared Nnewi North, Nnewi South 1, and Nnewi South 2 state constituencies.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also retained its presence in Anambra, after losing abysmally on February 25, 2023, presidential and national assembly elections in the state. The party secured victory in Ogabru 1 and Ogabru 2, state constituencies.

