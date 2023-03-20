ElectionResults: Your Impartiality Is Questionable, Abia PDP Tells INEC

The Abia State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is constrained to state in unequivocal terms that the impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in the ongoing coalition of the 2023 Abia governorship election results is very questionable.

PDP said that it decided to question INEC’s impartiality status because of the commission’s recent decisions to favour the Labour Party (LP)

Hon. Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary said that in the process of the collation of results on Monday, LP prayed to the INEC to audit the BVAS accreditation of Obingwa Local Government Area, which INEC graciously granted and started the audit exercise but unfortunately in the absence of PDP agents.

Amah said that INEC started the audit with only LP agents present while the PDP agents were shut out of the process.

“In an electoral case of this nature, the best an impartial umpire should do and which are calling on INEC to do immediately is to announce the results as they are and subject them to the judiciary for final adjudication.

“We also warn INEC to be mindful of the legal implications of tampering with the BVAS machines without a judicial clearance as this is clearly against the Electoral Act.”

He said that the PDP is dismayed that INEC went ahead to appoint Prof. Nnenna Otti, who it alleged is a first cousin of Alex Otti, one of the candidates in the Abia guber election as the Returning Officer even when the party had objected to that through a petition.

“Again, it is curious that INEC had previously made changes at the lower cadre of election officers when such matters were raised but refused to act on the petition raised at the highest level.

“This is one of the many points that point to the fact that INEC is acting out a script which has a predetermined end.

“As an umpire, INEC should be neutral and maintain its independence as an institution that was created to the midwife and nurture the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Its recent behaviour is destructive to our democracy and will only serve to reverse the gains made in the past 24 years.

“The Abia PDP warns that any attempt to subvert the popular will of the people by glaringly compromising the electoral process in favour of a particular candidate will not be accepted by the good people of Abia State.

“We call on the good people of Abia State to remain calm and peaceful because we know that justice will prevail at the end.”

Like this: Like Loading...