ElectionResults: You’re Sore Losers – APC Tells PDP, Adebutu

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state as “a bunch of sore losers” for calling for a re-run of the just concluded governorship election.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Sunday described the call by PDP as irresponsible.

PDP in a petition to INEC had rejected the result of the governorship election and called for a re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

But, the APC said, “The just retired former political gladiators should first go back home and drink water and relax even as they lick their wounds. With their failure at the polls, it is still appearing to them as a dream because it is unbelievable to them that they could lose the election despite the humongous ill-gotten wealth and violence that the grandstanders displayed and deployed.

“It is a big shame, glaring disrespect for the dead and an acute moral deficiency for the PDP’s guber candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to involve the name of his late mother in record-breaking electoral bribery; the scale of which has never been witnessed in the annals of politics not only in Ogun state but also in Nigeria.

“While it is charitable to set up a foundation in one’s late mother’s name; however, it is most uncharitable, unacceptable and ridiculous to use such an otherwise good gesture as an avenue to induce voters; a grave criminal act, as we saw in the case of the PDP agent arrested in Ado Odo-Ota by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and also as reported in all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State.

“While joining His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun to thank our people for keeping faith with our party, despite serious and devious financial temptation, we urge our supporters to be, just like our Governor, magnanimous in victory, avoid provocation, and report any threat to peace to the nearest police station.”

