News

#ElectionResults: You’re Sore Losers – APC Tells PDP, Adebutu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state as “a bunch of sore losers” for calling for a re-run of the just concluded governorship election.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, on Sunday described the call by PDP as irresponsible.

PDP in a petition to INEC had rejected the result of the governorship election and called for a re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

But, the APC said, “The just retired former political gladiators should first go back home and drink water and relax even as they lick their wounds. With their failure at the polls, it is still appearing to them as a dream because it is unbelievable to them that they could lose the election despite the humongous ill-gotten wealth and violence that the grandstanders displayed and deployed.

“It is a big shame, glaring disrespect for the dead and an acute moral deficiency for the PDP’s guber candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to involve the name of his late mother in record-breaking electoral bribery; the scale of which has never been witnessed in the annals of politics not only in Ogun state but also in Nigeria.

“While it is charitable to set up a foundation in one’s late mother’s name; however, it is most uncharitable, unacceptable and ridiculous to use such an otherwise good gesture as an avenue to induce voters; a grave criminal act, as we saw in the case of the PDP agent arrested in Ado Odo-Ota by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and also as reported in all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State.

“While joining His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun to thank our people for keeping faith with our party, despite serious and devious financial temptation, we urge our supporters to be, just like our Governor, magnanimous in victory, avoid provocation, and report any threat to peace to the nearest police station.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Ex-LASU VC to deliver UNIOSUN’s 10th convocation lecture

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, is expected to deliver  the 10th convocation lecture of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, Osun State.   The lecture entitled; “Harnessing Intergenerational Opportunities for Inclusive Growth and Development,” is expected to be delivered on September 21 at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osogbo main […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Collation of result begins Sunday

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said collation of results for the Anambra governorship election begins today.   The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the state, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, in second press conference yesterday, said adequate arrangements for collation of the results at the Registration Areas, Local Government Areas and the State level, had been […]
News Top Stories

H1: NCAA alarmed as airlines record 93 bird strike incidents

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines’ dire financial straits has been exacerbated by frequency of bird strikes as the operators loses over N20 billion to the incident yearly. As of the last count, no fewer than 93 bird strike incidents have occurred across Nigerian airports in the first half of 2022. Out of the number, 54 of such bird […]

Leave a Reply