ElectionResults2023: 23 Thugs Imported Into Ebonyi – Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi has alleged that 23 political thugs have been imported into Ebonyi State.

Umahi said the thugs were imported by desperate politicians to disrupt the general election.

The Governor stated this in his office at the centenary city, Abakaliki the state capital while briefing journalists.

He accused opposition parties in the state of importing the thugs and pushing youths loyal to them to go on protest over the outcome of the National Assembly election in the state

Prominent politicians in the state including Senator Sam Egwu representing Ebonyi North Zone, Ama Nnachi of Ebonyi South Zone, and Linus Okorie the Ebonyi South Labour Party senatorial candidate, Linus Okorie and their supporters had staged a protest at the INEC headquarters, Abakaliki and protested the declarations of their rivals including Governor Umahi by the commission as winners of the National Assembly election in the state and vowed to challenge the results of the election.

Umahi “let me appeal to political candidates to stop making inciting statements, to stop inciting the people, to stop importing people to start the demonstration.

“We all know those who have done this and the state will hold them responsible. They have been doing things like this and getting out of it but let me warn you that this time around, they will not.

” If you have problems with the elections, just like I have problems with the elections in several polling units in the south, in a number of polling units in the North, in several polling units in the central. What we have done is to compile those polling units and the infractions and make our reports to both the security agencies and to INEC and not to take laws into our hands or to start inciting people to go into demonstrations”, he said.

