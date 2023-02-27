ElectionResults2023: Accord Demands Cancellation Of Oluyole Fed Constituency Poll

The Oyo State Chapter of the Accord Party has petitioned the Resident Electoral Commissioner, calling for the cancellation of results from the Oluyole Federal Constituency election of the state based on allegations of insufficient ballot papers.

The party which made the call, alleged in a petition that insufficient ballot papers were allotted to the Oluyole Federal Constituency for the election held on Saturday, noting that instead of 130,680, only 80,766 ballot papers were provided.

According to the party’s counsel, Mr Oladipo Olasope, the party will not hesitate to approach the electoral tribunal if the injustice is allowed to prevail.

Titled: “Complaint about insufficient Electoral Ballot Papers for House of Representatives Election in Oluyole Federal Constituency, Ibadan, Oyo State, the party said “the shortfall which was 49,904 represented 38.19 per cent disenfranchised voters in the Oluyole federal constituency election.

“A complaint was made to AE01 Mrs OLURANTI ABIDEMI IKUDAISI, as well as, The EO MRS AGNES GRACE OLUWATOMISIN, that the House of Representatives election should be postponed.

However, despite the complaints, nothing was done and ballot papers were rationed to ward collation centres.

The total which should have been brought was 130,680 while the shortfall

49,904 ballot papers”.

