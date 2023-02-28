2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Again, Ortom Fails To Deliver Benue To Obi As Tinubu Wins

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who is also an aggrieved member of the G5 governors elected on the platform of the PDP, has again battled in vain to deliver the state to his anointed presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi who lost the election to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The governor had indicated his readiness “to sacrifice his senatorial ambition to ensure that Peter Obi wins the Presidential election, and it came to pass as he (Ortom) lost his senatorial bid to his former aide, Dr Titus Tartenger Zam of the APC.

The State Collation Officer of INEC, Prof Faruk Adamu Kuta and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna who announced the results of the Presidential election at the INEC office in Makurdi said Bola Tinubu of the APC scored 310,468 votes to win the polls in the state.

While the LP candidate who came a distant second polled 308,372 and the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar who placed third scored 130,081; while the NNPP candidate, Musa Kwankwaso got 4,740 votes.

The breakdown of the presidential results in the state is as follows:

Registered Voters: 2,772,977
Accredited Voters: 804,189

APC: 310,468; LP: 308,372; PDP: 130,081; NNPP: 4,740

Total Valid Votes: 770,075
Rejected Votes: 27,687
Total Votes cast: 797,762

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

