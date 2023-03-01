2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Aggrieved Niger Youths March To INEC Office, Want Results Uploaded

A group of youths under the auspices of ‘Aggrieved Nigerian Youths’ on Wednesday stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Office in Minna over alleged irregularities.

The youths numbering about 100 led by Mr Mike Junior marched to the INEC office to protest what they called ‘rigged’ results.

They were addressed by the Secretary of Administration, INEC Yakubu Doko who assured them of the Resident Electoral Commissioner’s assurance that whenever the headquarters of INEC says will be communicated in due cause.

According to Doko who represented the State REC, Alhaji Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, “INEC is transparent, we are open. We have nothing to hide, but for clarifications on the uploading of results, we will wait to hear from the INEC headquarters in Abuja”.

The presence of hefty and heavy security officers at the INEC office could not deter their peaceful movement.

The youths demanded from the Independent National Electoral Commission why the presidential election polling units’ results were not transmitted electronically to the INEC result viewing portal.

The leader of the group, Mike Junior said they were angry that the presidential election results were not transmitted via the IReV portal, alleging fraud.

According to him “our anger is the result. We demand an IReV result. Electronically transmitted results, the ones Mahmood Yakubu promised us that made us come out to cast our votes.

“From the polling units to wards to area councils to the states. So, that’s what we demand. We will not take rigging for an answer. We need original results”.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards include “Taxpayers money wasted”. “We can’t continue like this”; “INEC Chairman a disappointment”; “This is Election Fraud “; “No BVAS, no results”; “Nigerian Youths are disappointed”; “We are one Nigeria”.

