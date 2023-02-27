2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Angry Mob Beat-Up PDP Senatorial Candidate In INEC Collation Center

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

There was tension, apprehension and confusion at the Nnewi North secretariat in Nnewi collation centre for Anambra South Senatorial District as angry youths reportedly loyal to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, beat Chief Chris Uba, the acclaimed Anambra political godfather, to a pulp in the early hours of Monday.

Uba, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for Anambra South Senatorial District, was accused of trying to use armed men to disrupt the collation process.

It was gathered that when collation was ongoing at the Nnewi North secretariat on Monday Uba, sensing that he was not winning the election, stormed the collation centre in commando style, and took away election result sheets being collated by INEC officials.

The development angered supporters of the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who pounced on him, tore his shirt, and beat him mercilessly, before security operatives intervened, and whisked him away from the collation hall.

As if that was not enough, the angry youths pursued him again, and Uba had to scale a fence to escape from the collation centre.

Narrating his ordeal when contacted on phone by New Telegraph, Uba said he scaled six fences before he got to the main road, where his driver came up and drove him away.

He said, “I’m grateful to God that these fools did not kill me. Their plan was to kill me in order to steal my mandate. I had to scale six different fences to escape to a place where my driver picked me up. Whether I am in the collation centre or not, my interest will be protected. If they declare another person winner, I will reclaim my mandate from the court.”

A youth, who spoke to New Telegraph over the incident, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the PDP candidate stormed the collation centre with armed men, and did some “nasty things in order to disrupt an election which the YPP candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, was already winning.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APC is determined to rescue and develop Abia –Ononogbu

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI,

Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on the party’s chances in the forthcoming general election, the nation’s economy, insecurity and the numerous litigations in Abia APC What measures have Abia APC put in place to resolve the numerous litigations […]
Politics

PIA unjust, will create more problems –MOSOP president, Nsuke

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fegalo Nsuke is the president of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP. He spoke with EMMANUEL MASHA on the petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the cleanup of Ogoni land, the financial award to the community by the court and other issues affecting the people. Excerpts… You have in the last three years […]
Politics

Amnesty for bandits is evidence of state failure – Odumakin

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

National Publicity Secretary of Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation and proffers solution to some of the challenges in the polity, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What do you make of the attempt by state actors to arrest Sunday Igboho on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica