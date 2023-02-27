ElectionResults2023: Angry Mob Beat-Up PDP Senatorial Candidate In INEC Collation Center

There was tension, apprehension and confusion at the Nnewi North secretariat in Nnewi collation centre for Anambra South Senatorial District as angry youths reportedly loyal to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, beat Chief Chris Uba, the acclaimed Anambra political godfather, to a pulp in the early hours of Monday.

Uba, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for Anambra South Senatorial District, was accused of trying to use armed men to disrupt the collation process.

It was gathered that when collation was ongoing at the Nnewi North secretariat on Monday Uba, sensing that he was not winning the election, stormed the collation centre in commando style, and took away election result sheets being collated by INEC officials.

The development angered supporters of the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who pounced on him, tore his shirt, and beat him mercilessly, before security operatives intervened, and whisked him away from the collation hall.

As if that was not enough, the angry youths pursued him again, and Uba had to scale a fence to escape from the collation centre.

Narrating his ordeal when contacted on phone by New Telegraph, Uba said he scaled six fences before he got to the main road, where his driver came up and drove him away.

He said, “I’m grateful to God that these fools did not kill me. Their plan was to kill me in order to steal my mandate. I had to scale six different fences to escape to a place where my driver picked me up. Whether I am in the collation centre or not, my interest will be protected. If they declare another person winner, I will reclaim my mandate from the court.”

A youth, who spoke to New Telegraph over the incident, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the PDP candidate stormed the collation centre with armed men, and did some “nasty things in order to disrupt an election which the YPP candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, was already winning.”

