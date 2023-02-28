ElectionResults2023: Another APGA Candidate Wins As LP Dominates Anambra

As collation of presidential and national assembly elections continue across the country, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra, Hon. Uchenna Clement, Eleodimmuo, has been declared winner of the Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency election.

The APGA candidate was announced winner of the election at the collation center in Nnewi North local government area secretariat in the late hours of Monday, February 27, moments after candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, was declared winner of Anambra South senatorial district election at the same venue.

The Returning Officer, Dr Ikenna Odife, who declared him winner in the presence of politicians across party divides, noted that Eleodimmuo pooled 24,997 votes to defeat his closest rival, Uzokwe Peter of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who got 24,937 votes.

Ayeogu Fredrick of the Labour Party (LP) garnered 17,796; while the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Nonso Okafor Smart got 2,236.

Like this: Like Loading...