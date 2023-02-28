2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Atiku Floors Tinubu, Others In Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the presidential election of Kebbi State after polling 285,175 votes in the state.

The results declared by the Returning Officer, Professor Yusuf Saudi, from Usman Danfodio University, in the INEC collation centre, Birnin Kebbi shows Atiku floors Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, Peter Obi of the LP and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s closest rival, Bola Tinubu polled 248,088 votes to come second in the poll.

The results declared by the Returning Officer and signed by all the political agents present are:

APC–248,088
PDP-285,175
LP–10,682
NNPP-5,038
PRP–2,027

Total valid votes–599,201
Total rejected–31,953
Registered voters-1,983,985
Accredited voters–599,201
Total votes cast–591,472

The Kebbi state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Kontagora and the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Kebbi State, Ahmad Mahmud, witnessed the declaration of the result.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

