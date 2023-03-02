2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Atiku, Obi Head To Court Over Tinubu’s Victory

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Following the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi have said they will seek redress in court.

The duo threatened to head to court after the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as president-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development in a terse statement issued on Wednesday evening, the PDP described Tinubu’s victory as “a grave injustice which will not stand.”

The spokesman and Director of Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee, Senator Dino Melaye said there will be no going back on the battle to retrieve the mandate which he called a “stolen one.”

He said: “A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning.

“This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome,” he said.

Correspondingly, the LP also vowed to contest defeat, “We’ll contest defeat through legal means  – Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State has said he would contest Tinubu’s victory through legal and peaceful means.

Speaking at a press conference addressed by his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed in Abuja, he said, be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, I address you all and indeed all Nigerians on the current situation in the country following the announcement of the purported result of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25th 2023.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He, however, thanked all Nigerians for their belief in them and for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party and for the cause they believed in, which he said was the birth of a new Nigeria.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Waning hope of a third force

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the bid by some members of the ruling and main opposition parties to float a new political party ahead of the 2023 general election There is no doubt that most Nigerians are yearning for an alternative political platform to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party […]
Top Stories

Sources: Tinubu due to arrive Abuja ahead of ‘crucial meeting’ tomorrow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barring any last-minute change in plans, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to arrive in the country on or before Friday, online newspaper, TheCable is reporting. The standard bearer of the ruling party has been away from the country for the last few days. “Where is Tinubu?” trended […]
Politics

Edo guber: Federal might or not, the people will re-elect Obaseki –Ugbo

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo is a human rights activist, and the founder of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM). In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the present political drama in Edo State. Excerpts… How do you see the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki? There is nothing wrong with his defection. As activists, we are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica