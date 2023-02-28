ElectionResults2023: Atiku Wins Bayelsa Presidential Elections

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the 2023 presidential election in Bayelsa State.

He polled a total of 68, 818 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who scored a total of 49, 975 votes.

while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a total of 42, 572 votes.

The State returning officer and vice-chancellor of the university of Benin, professor Lilian Salami, announced the summary of the results on Monday night at the end of the collation of the results for the eight local government areas of the state at the INEC office in Yenagoa.

