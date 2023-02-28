2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Atiku Wins Bayelsa Presidential Elections

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the 2023 presidential election in Bayelsa State.

He polled a total of 68, 818 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who scored a total of 49, 975 votes.

while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a total of 42, 572 votes.

The State returning officer and vice-chancellor of the university of Benin, professor Lilian Salami, announced the summary of the results on Monday night at the end of the collation of the results for the eight local government areas of the state at the INEC office in Yenagoa.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

e-transfer: FG projects N209.7bn levy in 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government is projecting to generate N209.77billion as revenue from electronic money transfer levy in 2022, ac-  cording to the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) recently released by the Budget Office of the Federation.   If this target is met, it will, however, be N252.23billion less than what the […]
News Top Stories

Fear grips Ondo residents as soldiers withdraw from highways

Posted on Author Adewale Momohand Babatunde Okeowo

Security threat looms in Ondo State as the Nigerian Army withdrew its personnel from various checkpoints mounted on major border areas and hot spots across the state. A security source who confided in the New Telegraph correspondent, said the withdrawal is a fall-out of the lingering cold war between the soldiers and the state’s Corp […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria broken under Buhari –Bishop Kukah laments

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, yesterday launched a scathing attack on President Muhammadu Buhari saying under his watch “everything literally has broken down” he also accused his government of dividing “our people on the basis of ethnicity, religion, and region, in a way that we have never witnessed in our history”.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica