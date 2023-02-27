ElectionResults2023: Basiru Reacts After Failing To Secure NASS Seat

Senator Ajibola Basiru who lost the Osun Central Senatorial District seat has expressed gratitude to the people of Osun Central who stood by him during and after the poll.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Senate Spokesperson particularly thanked the people of Osogbo for making him proud and giving him the agreeable aura to hold his head high despite the atrocious campaign of calumny by some power grabbers who were out for personal aggrandizement and pecuniary gains.

Senator Basiru also extended appreciation to all his supporters, loyalists, friends, associates, family members, relatives, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as those who looked beyond party sentiments to cast…

