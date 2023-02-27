2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Basiru Reacts After Failing To Secure NASS Seat

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Senator Ajibola Basiru who lost the Osun Central Senatorial District seat has expressed gratitude to the people of Osun Central who stood by him during and after the poll.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Senate Spokesperson particularly thanked the people of Osogbo for making him proud and giving him the agreeable aura to hold his head high despite the atrocious campaign of calumny by some power grabbers who were out for personal aggrandizement and pecuniary gains.

Senator Basiru also extended appreciation to all his supporters, loyalists, friends, associates, family members, relatives, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as those who looked beyond party sentiments to cast…

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Poll: Unity, Oneness In APC’ll Enhance Massive Victory for Tinubu – Ex- Minister, Adeyeye

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has expressed confidence in the electoral victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election. The National Chairman of the SouthWest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) stated that the division in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and even […]
Politics

Return of campaign of calumny

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

Contrary to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed by the presidential candidates in September last year, to commit to issue-based campaign, character assassination and campaign of calumny have taken the centre stage, writes ONYEKACHI EZE At the signing of the Peace Accord for the 2023 general elections by the presidential candidates and […]
Politics

Ondo guber: 11 parties unite with PDP to tackle APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, 11 political parties have merged and collapsed their structure to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede. The decision was made known on Monday at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The spokesperson of the political parties and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica