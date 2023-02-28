2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Breaking: LP Wins Cross River Presidential Poll

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Candidate (LP), Peter Obi has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Presidential election in Cross River State.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Tinubu meets S’West Muslim leaders in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with some notable members of the APC, Sunday visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet the Muslim community in the South West ahead of the 2023 presidential election. According to New Telegraph’s checks, the former governor of Lagos State, who met […]
Politics

APC to security agencies: We don’t want reoccurence of abduction of students again 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed joy over the release and safe return of the students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, who were abducted by terrorists, stating that the security agencies should avert a reoccurence. The party gave the charge in a statement signed by the Governor […]
Politics

New Olu of Warri’s well brought up child, says the Late Capt Okunbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Before his death last week, Edo State-born business mogul and philanthropist, the late Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, spoke with journalists from his home in the United Kingdom on the emergence of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko. The new king is coincidentally his son-law   Your son-in-law will be crowned as the 21st […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica