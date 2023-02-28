ElectionResults2023: Breaking: LP Wins Cross River Presidential Poll

The presidential candidate of the Labour Candidate (LP), Peter Obi has been declared the winner of Saturday’s Presidential election in Cross River State.
Related Articles
Tinubu meets S’West Muslim leaders in Ibadan
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with some notable members of the APC, Sunday visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet the Muslim community in the South West ahead of the 2023 presidential election. According to New Telegraph’s checks, the former governor of Lagos State, who met […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC to security agencies: We don’t want reoccurence of abduction of students again
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed joy over the release and safe return of the students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, who were abducted by terrorists, stating that the security agencies should avert a reoccurence. The party gave the charge in a statement signed by the Governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New Olu of Warri’s well brought up child, says the Late Capt Okunbo
Before his death last week, Edo State-born business mogul and philanthropist, the late Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, spoke with journalists from his home in the United Kingdom on the emergence of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko. The new king is coincidentally his son-law Your son-in-law will be crowned as the 21st […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)