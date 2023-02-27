2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Dino Melaye Faults INEC’s Election Result Process

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The collation agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  method of collation and result announcement at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, on Monday.

The former lawmaker is challenging all the results presented by the various State Collation Officers.

He wants the results presented at the polling units displayed on the INEC website for comparison with the ones presented by the state’s collation officers.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who tried to calm him down said, “Dino, you are now deliberately being obstructive. “

Adedayo Babatunde
