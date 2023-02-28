2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Don’t Plunge Nigeria Into Avoidable Crisis, Catholic Bishops Tells INEC

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

demands collective will of Nigerians be respected.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to desist from engaging in actions that would plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The Catholic Bishops’ warning was contained in a statement signed by its President, Most Rev.
Lucius Ugorji on Tuesday premised on the growing tension across the country, over the alleged manipulation of the 2023 elections by INEC, especially the delay in transmission of results.

He said: “For a very long time now, we have been praying for peaceful, transparent and credible elections as well as an accurate transmission of their results. We thank God, who in His infinite mercy, has continued to save our country Nigeria “from chaos, anarchy and doom.”

“Before the general elections of 25 February 2023, Nigerians were assured both by the Federal Government and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that enough electoral reforms and preparation had been made to ensure that the sovereign will of the people be accurately reflected in the conduct of the elections.

“Hence, people trooped out in their numbers to cast votes in order to freely choose their next President and representatives at the Senate and Federal House of Assembly.

“Unfortunately, the experiences of many voters on Election Day were a far cry from the hitch-free exercise that was repeatedly promised.

“In many places, the human element is alleged to have compromised the gains that were expected from the innovations of the new Electoral Act.

“In addition, the delay in the electronic transmission of the results of the polling units to the INEC Results Viewing Portal before their announcement at the collation centres has raised suspicion in many minds about the transparency of the entire process.

“There is, therefore, palpable tension in the air and agitations not just by some political parties but by a cross-section of the Nigerian population.

“We, therefore, urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly take adequate steps to address the issues of concern to diffuse the tension and in the interest of the common good.

“No matter how long it takes, INEC has to ensure that it does the right thing now to ensure that the sanctity of the collective will of the electorate is not violated, and to restore the confidence of the citizenry in our government and its institutions. As the saying goes, it is no use running when one is on the wrong road.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm, law-abiding and fervent in prayers. In particular, we urge the leaders of political parties to exercise restraint, while we all give INEC the time to prove that it is still worthy of our trust.

“At this time, when the nation is standing at the edge of a dangerous precipice, INEC must live above board to avoid plunging the nation into an avoidable crisis.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ve stabilised security, diversified economy, fought corruption

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that regardless of criticisms against his administration, he has succeeded in stabilizing security, reviving and diversifying the economy and fighting corruption in the country. The President said this yesterday when he received a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State who were in the State House to […]
News

Akinsola promises better future for taekwondo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The president-elect of the Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria, Gideon Akinsola, has promised to take the club to the next level ahead of his inauguration next weekend.   Speaking with our correspondent, the Nigeria’s FIFA Security Officer said he cannot wait to continue the good work of the outgoing president, Grandmaster Abdullahi Saidu. Akinsola said […]
News

Police arrest three for allegedly attacking Fulani community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for alleged arson on the residence of Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Oloru and Kara market. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Hoodlums had on Monday set ablaze the house and Kara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica