ElectionResults2023: Ex-Commissioner Wins Senate Seat In A’Ibom

Dr Ekong Sampson Oi of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced the winner of the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Dr Sampson, a trained Lawyer and journalist is a former Head of the Council of Mkpat Enin and a two-term Member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

He had equally served as Honourable Commissioner in the State in several ministries, the last of them is the Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources.

Announcing the Senate results for Akwa Ibom South in Eket, the Returning Officer, Prof. Efanga Efanga said that Barr. Ekong Sampson who polled a total of 79,327 was declared the winner of the polls.

Sampson’s kinsman from Mkpat Enin, Obong Martyns Udoinyang of the APC came a distant second with 33,256 while a former Works Commissioner in the State and candidate of the Young Progressive Party(YPP), Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen came third with 19,336.

Inyang-eyen ran the Senate race against the currents as he was not initially favoured by the age-long zoning arrangement upheld in the Senatorial District.

Barr. Sampson’s comprehensive win is remarkable as it offers him a return to the Senate. In the early 2000s, Dr Sampson had served as Chief Legislative Assistant to Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest occupants of the nation’s Red Chambers.

Senator Udoma gained fame for his dogged fight for the abrogation of the onshore/offshore dichotomy, which revolutionized the nation’s oil industry.

With his announcement as Senator-elect, Dr. Ekong Sampson will be making a spectacular return to the National Assembly where he started.

