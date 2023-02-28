2023 Elections

#ElectionResults2023: Ex-Commissioner Wins Senate Seat In A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Dr Ekong Sampson Oi of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced the winner of the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Dr Sampson, a trained Lawyer and journalist is a former Head of the Council of Mkpat Enin and a two-term Member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

He had equally served as Honourable Commissioner in the State in several ministries, the last of them is the Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources.

Announcing the Senate results for Akwa Ibom South in Eket, the Returning Officer, Prof. Efanga Efanga said that Barr. Ekong Sampson who polled a total of 79,327 was declared the winner of the polls.

Sampson’s kinsman from Mkpat Enin, Obong Martyns Udoinyang of the APC came a distant second with 33,256 while a former Works Commissioner in the State and candidate of the Young Progressive Party(YPP), Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen came third with 19,336.

Inyang-eyen ran the Senate race against the currents as he was not initially favoured by the age-long zoning arrangement upheld in the Senatorial District.

Barr. Sampson’s comprehensive win is remarkable as it offers him a return to the Senate. In the early 2000s, Dr Sampson had served as Chief Legislative Assistant to Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest occupants of the nation’s Red Chambers.

Senator Udoma gained fame for his dogged fight for the abrogation of the onshore/offshore dichotomy, which revolutionized the nation’s oil industry.

With his announcement as Senator-elect, Dr. Ekong Sampson will be making a spectacular return to the National Assembly where he started.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections Politics

NigeriaDecides2023: Bagudu Wins Polling Unit In Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Governor of Kebbi State, Sen.  Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has won is polling unit. Correspondingly, the APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris has also delivered his polling units in both presidential, senate and House of Representatives elections to the party’s  flagbearer.
2023 Elections Politics

NigeriaDecides2023: Kwara Gov Wallops PDP, Delivers Polling Unit For APC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won his polling unit by a landslide, with APC winning in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections. The Governor voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state. APC polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot, while it garnered […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaElections2023: Epie/Atissa Residents Protest Amidst Shooting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Residents of Epie Atissa in Bayelsa State have taken their protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following what they described as a lack of voting materials and the absence of ad-hoc staff at the Atissa and Epie polling units. The protest also resulted in a heavy shooting and palpable tension […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica