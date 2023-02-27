2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Folarin Applauds Oyo Voters, Congratulates Elected Lawmakers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Savouring the unexpected good outing of his party in Saturday’s elections, the Oyo State Coordinator for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, has expressed his profound gratitude to the electorate in the state for casting their ballots for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Dr Yunus Akintunde, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli and other elected House of Representatives members on the platform of the party.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari who polled 90,078 votes was returned elected to represent Oyo North Senatorial District. Folarin’s successor, Dr Yunus Akintunde of APC scored 108,776 votes and was returned elected to represent Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Barr. Sharafadeen Ali who polled 111,513 votes was returned elected to represent Oyo South Senatorial District.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Com. YSO Olaniyi, Senator Folarin thanked the electorate for giving mandates to the APC candidates, urging them “to please, come out en-masse on March 11th to vote for me and APC, OYSHA candidates for the progress of Oyo State”.

For the peaceful February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections in Oyo State, Folarin said: “I must commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), law enforcement agencies, election observers and the press, for their dedications and commitments to Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Dear Great People of Oyo State, I sincerely appreciate you for demonstrating extraordinary resilience and abiding faith in APC by voting en-masse for our candidates. For and on behalf of the President-in-waiting – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Dr Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central) Barrister Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and other elected House of Representatives members on the platform of the progressive party, I say a big THANK YOU.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I want to reassure you that the elected representatives on the platform of our great party have a great passion for a better Nigeria. They will assist the next President, Asiwaju Tinubu in his quest to enthrone masses-focused governance”, Folarin said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Politics

Emmanuel Urges Voters to Freely Exercise Franchise

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on eligible voters in the state to turn out enmass to ensure their due accreditation and participation in the voting process during the elections. Governor Emmanuel made the call on Tuesday when he led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful to a campaign […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Irate Youth Shot Lady Over Argument

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The voting process at Ofoni ward in Sagbama local government of Bayelsa State was stalled as voters scampered for safety while INEC officials packed up their booths to take cover for safety as some irate youths shot at a lady over an undisclosed argument. Voting had started early enough at the polling unit but was […]
2023 Elections

Despite Pre-Election Violence, Electorate Troop Out Massively To Vote In Ilesa

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

There was a massive turnout of voters in the Ilesa metropolis of Osun State despite witnessing pre-election violence barely four days before the election. Many political analysts have projected that there would be a low turnout of voters due to attacks and killings the town witnessed days before the poll. However, the turn-out was impressive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica