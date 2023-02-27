ElectionResults2023: Folarin Applauds Oyo Voters, Congratulates Elected Lawmakers

Savouring the unexpected good outing of his party in Saturday’s elections, the Oyo State Coordinator for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, has expressed his profound gratitude to the electorate in the state for casting their ballots for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Dr Yunus Akintunde, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli and other elected House of Representatives members on the platform of the party.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari who polled 90,078 votes was returned elected to represent Oyo North Senatorial District. Folarin’s successor, Dr Yunus Akintunde of APC scored 108,776 votes and was returned elected to represent Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Barr. Sharafadeen Ali who polled 111,513 votes was returned elected to represent Oyo South Senatorial District.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Com. YSO Olaniyi, Senator Folarin thanked the electorate for giving mandates to the APC candidates, urging them “to please, come out en-masse on March 11th to vote for me and APC, OYSHA candidates for the progress of Oyo State”.

For the peaceful February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly elections in Oyo State, Folarin said: “I must commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), law enforcement agencies, election observers and the press, for their dedications and commitments to Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Dear Great People of Oyo State, I sincerely appreciate you for demonstrating extraordinary resilience and abiding faith in APC by voting en-masse for our candidates. For and on behalf of the President-in-waiting – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Dr Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central) Barrister Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and other elected House of Representatives members on the platform of the progressive party, I say a big THANK YOU.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I want to reassure you that the elected representatives on the platform of our great party have a great passion for a better Nigeria. They will assist the next President, Asiwaju Tinubu in his quest to enthrone masses-focused governance”, Folarin said.

