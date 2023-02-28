2023 Elections News Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kaduna Presidential Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compiled all presidential election results from Kaduna State’s twenty-three (23) Local Government Areas (LGAs) for Saturday’s election.

The collated results show that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the state with 554,360 votes, beating his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, who received 399,293 votes.

Below is the official presidential election results of all the LGAs in Kaduna State as released by the INEC State Collation Officer.

1. Giwa Local Government Area

APC -19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

Registered voters – 149,456

Valid votes – 46,435

Rejected Votes – 1,662

2. Kaura LGA

APC – 1,847

LP – 25,744

PDP – 7,847

Valid votes – 36,222

Rejected Votes – 694

Total votes cast- 36,916

3. Kajuru LGA

APC – 3,940

PDP – 9,253

LP – 14,875

Valid votes – 29,839

Rejected Votes – 30,639

4. Makarfi LGA

APC – 13,767

PDP – 22,098

LP – 759

Registered voters – 118,150

Accredited voters – 43,888

Valid votes – 42,046

Rejected Votes- 824

Total votes cast – 42,870

5. Jaba LGA

APC – 3, 131

PDP – 8,798

LP – 9,967

NNPP – 335

Registered voters- 75,445
Accredited voters – 23,368

Valid votes – 22,827

Rejected Votes – 524

Total votes cast – 23, 301

6. Kaduna South LG

APC – 29,596

PDP – 42,996

LP – 22,577

NNPP – 9,124

Registered voters – 407,580

Accredited voters – 114,508

Valid votes – 106, 085

Rejected Votes – 3,964

Total votes cast – 110, 049

7. Kauru LG

APC – 15,870

PDP – 19,018

LP – 11,293

NNPP – 3, 128

Registered voters – 132,827

Accredited voters – 51,142

Valid votes – 49,729

Rejected Votes 1,133

Total votes cast – 50,862

Returning Officer – Aminu Mohammed

8. Lere LG

APC – 24, 795

PDP – 34,149

LP – 15,568

NNPP – 7,264

Valid votes – 82,299
Rejected Votes – 2,342
Total votes cast – 84,608

Two polling units’ results were cancelled due to overvoting. Returning Officer – Abdullahi Ibrahim Buba

9. Ikara

APC – 17,297

PDP – 24,540

LP – 994

NNPP – 4,274

Valid votes – 47,474

Rejected Votes – 1,136

Total votes cast – 48,610

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ladi Sandra Adamu, declared that no fewer than 15 polling units’ results were cancelled due to overvoting.

10. Sanga LG

APC – 9,393

PDP – 9,233

LP- 9,088

NNPP – 356

Valid Votes – 23,400
Rejected – 722

Total votes cast – 29,122

11. Kagarko

APC – 9,798

PDP – 14,027

LP – 12, 502

NNPP – 1,255

Valid votes – 37,818

Rejected Votes – 1,255

Total votes cast – 39,415

Returning Officer, Musa Umar, said 13 polling units were cancelled due to violence and overvoting.

12. Kachia LGA

APC – 12,053

PDP – 16,049

LP – 17,381

NNPP – 1,521

Valid votes – 47,696

Rejected Votes – 1,595

Total votes cast – 49,271

13. Zango-Kataf

APC – 5,877

PDP – 20,170

LP – 22,689

NNPC – 246

Valid votes 49,896

Rejected Votes – 1,607

Total votes cast – 51,502

14. Jema’ah LGA

APC – 10,928

PDP – 16,452

LP – 26,560

NNPP – 719

Valid votes – 53,372

Rejected Votes – 1,781

Total votes cast – 57,163

15. Zaria LGA

APC – 41,432

PDP – 62,260

LP – 3,634

NNPP – 8,729

Valid votes – 118, 489

Rejected Votes – 4,352

Total votes cast – 122,841

Aliyu Alkali, Electoral Officer, Zaria LGA

16. Sabon Gari LGA

APC – 25,714

PDP – 30,713

LP – 12,834

NNPP – 6,082

Valid votes – 76,846

Rejected Votes – 2,433

Total votes cast – 79,279

17. Soba LGA

APC – 18,965

PDP – 23,364

LP – 354

NNPP – 3,722

Registered voters – 158,086

Accredited – 48,530

Valid votes 46,982

Rejected Votes – 1,027

Total votes cast – 48,009

18. Kubau LGA

APC – 20,139

PDP – 23,686

LP – 1,701

NNPP – 4,819

Registered voters – 158,757

Accredited voters – 52,137

Valid votes – 50, 650

Rejected Votes – 1,111

Total votes cast – 51,761

19. Birnin-Gwari

APC – 17,080

PDP – 8,774

LP – 235

NNPP – 1,143

Registered voters – 132,165

Accredited voters – 28,355

Valid votes – 27,493

Rejected Votes – 756

Total votes cast – 28,249

20. Chikun LGA

APC – 9,367

PDP – 32,759

LP – 69,117

NNPP – 2,742

Registered voters – 334,079

Accredited voters – 122,711

Valid votes – 115,895

Rejected Votes – 4,721

Total votes cast – 120,616

21. Kudan LGA

APC – 11,630

PDP – 19,340

LP – 888

NNPP – 6,747

Registered voters – 101,331

Accredited voters – 38,851

Valid votes – 38,913

Rejected Votes – 10

Total votes cast – 38,851

Returning Officer, Prof. Binta Abdulkareem

22. Kaduna North LGA

APC – 39,693

PDP – 40,670

LP – 10,330

NNPP – 12,613

Registered voters – 369,928

Accredited votes – 108,523

Valid votes – 105,098

Rejected Votes – 2,421

Total votes cast – 108,519

23. Igabi LGA

APC – 37,259

PDP – 45,962

LP – 4,839

NNPP – 8,276

Registered voters – 328,468

Accredited voters – 100,470

Valid votes – 97,721

Rejected 3,019

Total votes cast – 100,740

Returning Officer – Prof. Yusuf Amartey, ABU, Zaria.

Below are all votes garnered from all political parties in Kaduna State

A- 505

AA- 1,357

AAC-480

ADC- 2,815

ADP- 2,072

APC-399,293

APGA- 1599

APM- 1,072

APP- 454

BP- 776

LP- 294,494

NNPP- 92,969

NRM- 1,540

PDP- 554,360

PRP- 1,969

SDP- 414

YPP- 1,633

ZLP- 2,351

No Registered votes – 4,335,208

No of accredited voters – 1,418,046

No of votes cast – 1, 401,376

No of valid votes – 1,360,153à

No of Rejected votes 41,223

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

INEC: Work on 2023 elections has begun – Yakubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Lists 1, 508 activities to be achieved Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Manhood Yakubu said work on the 2023 general elections has begun. Prof. Yakubu, who formally took over from the acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu,’azu, after his swearing in for second term in office by President Muhammadu […]
News

Nigeria losing $4bn to oil thieves in 2021is threat to nation’s corporate existence, economy –Elumelu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria lost about $4 billion to oil thieves in the three quarters of 2021 and such funds are being used to procure illegal arms and ammunition, the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, has disclosed. Elumelu, who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited and Founder of Tony Elumelu […]
News

Hoodlums set ablaze church pavilion in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A church pavilion erected for a church activity in Kaduna State has been set ablaze by unknown persons. The Evangelical Church winning All (ECWA) in the area were said to have erected the church conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, only to be set ablaze. The Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica