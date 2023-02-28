ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kaduna Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compiled all presidential election results from Kaduna State’s twenty-three (23) Local Government Areas (LGAs) for Saturday’s election.

The collated results show that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the state with 554,360 votes, beating his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, who received 399,293 votes.

Below is the official presidential election results of all the LGAs in Kaduna State as released by the INEC State Collation Officer.