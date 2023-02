ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kebbi Presidential Election

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rounded off its Town Hall Meeting/Capacity Building Conference in six geo-political zones, during the week – with the last one in Port Harcourt, the South-South zone, resolving not to buckle under any circumstances in its historic duty in defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom […]

Chief Abimbola Aboderin has said that the authors of different books written about the late M.K.O. Abiola and the annulment of June 12 were not as authentic as his own book titled, Democracy and the untold story of June 12. At a briefing held in Ikeja, Chief Aboderin told journalists that they were only four […]

…says oversight function still ongoing The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess. According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica