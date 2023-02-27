ElectionResults2023: Hoodlums Burn People Alive, Invade INEC Collation Centre In Kano

Some persons have been burnt alive in the wave of violence that hit Kano State during the presidential and National Assembly election.

The campaign office of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State has also been burnt down.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the incidents, said an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was attacked in the Takai Local Government Area of the state.

He said when the thugs set the party’s office on fire, “Two unknown persons in a stationary vehicle inside the building of the Campaign Office of the House of Representatives candidate of NNPP were burnt to death.

“Also the building of Tudun Wada LGA INEC Office was also attempted to be set ablaze when a group of thugs mobilized themselves in large numbers and attacked.

”This was when a group of thugs went on a rampage on the same date, while the collation of results was ongoing.”

The police further revealed that some hoodlums also attacked the INEC Office of Takai LGA Venue of the election results collation centre but a swift response from the Police and other security agencies saved the situation.

The police spokesman said the force ensure the collation of results was concluded peacefully.

“The hoodlums again mobilize and attempted to block the access road leading to the INEC Office but the immediate mobilisation of security personnel to the scene averted another trauma.

“One of the thugs who was injured fatally was rushed to Hospital where he died while receiving treatment, Four other suspected thugs were arrested.”

Kiyawa added that an investigation is in progress and that culprits would be brought to law.

