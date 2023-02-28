2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Ibn Na’Allah Lost Kebbi South To PDP Candidate, Maidoki

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Senator Ibn Na’Allah Lost Kebbi South To PDP Candidate, Maidok

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has lost the Kebbi South Senatorial Election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Garba Musa Maidoki.

Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Muhammed said the PDP candidate, polled 75,232 votes to win the election against Na’Allah who polled 70,785 votes.

Na’Allah, a serving senator was bidding for Senate the third time but lost by about five thousand margins to the PDP candidate who contested the senate election for the first time.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

How Umahi’s successor’ll emerge, by Nwaze

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Francis Nwaze is the Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Media and Publicity. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the 24th anniversary of the state and the performance of the governor in the last five years How would you access the performance of Governor Dave Umahi in the […]
Politics

A new generation of Nigerians’ve risen – Bakare

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) and Convener, Save Nigeria Group, Pastor Tunde Bakare, speaks on the #EndSARS protests and what he termed “Building blocks of nationhood: A blueprint for the New Nigeria.” WALE ELEGBEDE brings the excerpts State of the nation When our nation attained independence on October 1, 1960, it was […]
Politics

Anambra Guber: I want to return people’s confidence in governance – Moghalu

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

In the build up to the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, a frontline aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. George Moghalu, has said his main mission for wanting to contest is to restore the people’s confidence in governance.   Dr. Moghalu, who is equally the  Managing Director of the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica