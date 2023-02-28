ElectionResults2023: Ibn Na’Allah Lost Kebbi South To PDP Candidate, Maidoki

Senator Ibn Na’Allah Lost Kebbi South To PDP Candidate, Maidok

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah has lost the Kebbi South Senatorial Election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Garba Musa Maidoki.

Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Muhammed said the PDP candidate, polled 75,232 votes to win the election against Na’Allah who polled 70,785 votes.

Na’Allah, a serving senator was bidding for Senate the third time but lost by about five thousand margins to the PDP candidate who contested the senate election for the first time.

