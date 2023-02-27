2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senatorial District

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as the winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

FG may lose N32bn to unsafe school environment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigerian government risks losing about N32 billion per annum for not keeping her schools safe and secured. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave the estimated amount government would be losing per annum should raging kidnapping of pupils by bandits go unchecked. Ahmed, who gave the figure yesterday at an interview […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2023: Plot against Andy Uba thickens

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

• ZLP, APGA squabble over alleged N60bn vote • PDP awaits INEC on Ozigbo It is not yet uhuru for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in Anmabra State, Senator Andy Uba. That is following some high level plot by some aspirants and leaders of the party […]

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

NGE re-elect Isa President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Monday night re-elected Mustapha Isa to oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years. Isa beat the outgoing Secretary, Victoria Ibanga by 176 to 54 votes. Announcing the outcome of the results, the Chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha said Ali M. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica