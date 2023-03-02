ElectionResults2023: Imo, Rivers Results Were Manipulated – Yiaga Africa Reveals

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa has disclosed that the result of the presidential and National Assembly election held on Saturday was manipulated in Imo and Rivers States due to inconsistency with its projections for the states.

The Civil Organization in its post-election statement signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote and Executive Director, Samson Itodo and titled, ‘The 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity: INEC must be fundamentally reformed.’

Yaiga Africa said the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were manipulated.

“The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 per cent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 per cent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 per cent.

“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 per cent ±5.0 per cent for LP 50.8 per cent ±10.6 per cent; and PDP 22.2 per cent ±6.5 per cent.

“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 per cent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 per cent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 per cent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 per cent; LP 88.1 per cent ±3.8 per cent; and PDP 5.7 per cent ±2.3 per cent.”

The organisation said that based on reports from 97 per cent of its sampled polling units (PUs), the All Progressives Congress (APC) had higher votes.

They said, “Based on reports from 97 per cent (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 34.4 per cent and 37.4 per cent of the vote, LP should receive between 24.2 per cent and 28.4 per cent of the votes, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) should receive between 4.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent of the vote, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) should receive between 28.3 per cent and 31.1 per cent of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3% of the vote.”

The report recommended that INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results, especially from Rivers and Imo states; extend voting hours to 5:00 pm in subsequent elections; as well as sustain the uploads of PU results from EC 8A on its IReV portal.

