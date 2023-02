ElectionResults2023: INEC Announces Ebonyi Presidential Election

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday in Osogbo described a report linking him to the purchase of a property in London as unfounded and untrue. The publication alleged that Oyetola bought a mansion worth 11.95 million Euros in London from a company belonging to Kola Aluko, a Nigerian businessman, who is being tried for […]

A former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Chairman of the PDP in the state, Col Bala Mande (rtd), made the announcement shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, yesterday. Mande […]

MNOs built 34,033 units in 18 years Lagos, Ogun, Rivers major infrastructure base Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country have so far invested approximately N1.4 trillion on building Base Trans-re-ceiver Stations (BTS) across the country, New Telegraph has learnt. The figure covers the cost of the infrastructure built by MTN, Airtel, Glo, Ntel, 9mobile, […]

