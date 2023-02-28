2023 Elections News Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: INEC Announces Ebonyi Presidential Election

Posted on Author Inya Uchenna Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the full results of the Ebonyi State presidential election.

Below are the full details of the election:

Labour Party 259,738
APC 42402
PDP 13503
APGA 4120
NNPP 1661
Registered voters 1563529
Accredited voters 337887
Valid votes 325351
Void votes 11990
Votes cast 337341
Source: INEC.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

