ElectionResults2023: INEC Announces Plateau Presidential Election Results

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reacted to an open letter from his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu, where he was advised to wake up to the challenges of leadership. Kalu, in the letter, disclosed that he had been under intense pressure to draw the attention of the governor to “the real […]

Since it first started in 2016, ART X Lagos has been shedding light on the African art scene. After cancelling its 2020 edition, West Africa’s most prominent international art fair returned this November in a hybrid form with physical and digital events. And this year, the fair gave the central stage to a recent phenomenon […]

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed into law the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the state House of Assembly. The move of the governor was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos on July 5, 2021 where governors within the region unanimously adopted September 1, […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica