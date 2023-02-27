2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: INEC Declares Ibadan North East/South East Fed Constituency Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the House of Representatives election in the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency as inconclusive.

The action was necessitated by over-voting in some units and the non-appearance of INEC officials in a unit on Saturday.

New Telegraph learnt that the incumbent, Abass Adigun of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Adedapo Lam-Adesina of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are neck to neck in the election.

The elections will be rescheduled in the affected units, especially in Ward 7, Unit 2, and Ward 12, Unit 1.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

