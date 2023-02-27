ElectionResults2023: INEC Manipulating Results In Favour Of APC – PDP Alleges

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the results of Saturday’s presidential election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, said INEC violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by refusing and neglecting to transmit directly the results of the elections from the polling unit to the INEC Server.

Ologunagba noted that section 64 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides, “votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section (60) (4) of this Act.”

The PDP spokesperson further added that section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, states that any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.

“So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.

“The integrity of this election has been compromised and vitiated by the admission of INEC officials that there was a technical glitch during the election which affected the effective functioning of the BVAS machines,” he argued.

He wondered why the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu would insist on proceeding with the announcement of election results which were not transmitted directly from the polling units to the commission’s server/website as required by the Electoral Act.

“Information at our disposal indicates that INEC deliberately refused to commence the process of announcement of results more than 48 hours after the close of election and collation of results from the various polling units, which result by law was expected to be transmitted directly into INEC server/website as provided for under Section 68 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“This deliberate delay and criminal connivance by INEC provided the opportunity for the reported compromise, alteration, falsification and switching of election results in favour of the APC in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Ogun and other states where our candidate was in clear lead,” he alleged.

Ologunagba also accused INEC of cancellation of election results in many states of the country, including Sokoto State where “over 200 polling units results where the PDP is in clear lead have also been canceled thereby disenfranchising over 200,000 registered voters.”

He called stoppage of further announcement of results and immediately transit the authentic elections results from the polling units directly its server/website as required by law before continuation of announcement of results.

