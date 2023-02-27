2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: INEC Manipulating Results In Favour Of APC – PDP Alleges

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the results of Saturday’s presidential election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, said INEC violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by refusing and neglecting to transmit directly the results of the elections from the polling unit to the INEC Server.

Ologunagba noted that section 64 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides, “votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section (60) (4) of this Act.”

The PDP spokesperson further added that section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, states that any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.

“So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.

“The integrity of this election has been compromised and vitiated by the admission of INEC officials that there was a technical glitch during the election which affected the effective functioning of the BVAS machines,” he argued.

He wondered why the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu would insist on proceeding with the announcement of election results which were not transmitted directly from the polling units to the commission’s server/website as required by the Electoral Act.

“Information at our disposal indicates that INEC deliberately refused to commence the process of announcement of results more than 48 hours after the close of election and collation of results from the various polling units, which result by law was expected to be transmitted directly into INEC server/website as provided for under Section 68 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“This deliberate delay and criminal connivance by INEC provided the opportunity for the reported compromise, alteration, falsification and switching of election results in favour of the APC in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Ogun and other states where our candidate was in clear lead,” he alleged.

Ologunagba also accused INEC of cancellation of election results in many states of the country, including Sokoto State where “over 200 polling units results where the PDP is in clear lead have also been canceled thereby disenfranchising over 200,000 registered voters.”

He called stoppage of further announcement of results and immediately transit the authentic elections results from the polling units directly its server/website as required by law before continuation of announcement of results.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ogun Rep candidate, Mustapha, debunks alleged verbal attacks on Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ado-Odo/Ota federal constituency in next year’s general elections, Alhaji Sikiru Kunle – Mustapha (a.k.a Banana), has debunked insinuations that his supporters were part of the crowd that booed and jeered at the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during his tour of Ijoko road, Sango Ota […]
Politics

Shaibu as hero of Edo poll

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Biyi Adegoroye   The Edo State governorship election which held on September 19 and returned Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come and gone, but pleasant memories around it linger even ahead of the swearing in later in the year.   By the final score, Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 […]
Politics

PDP used, dumped Dogara; defection in our collective interest –Aminu Tukur

Posted on Author ALI GARBA

Hon. Mohammed Aminu Tukur is a member of the sixth and eight assemblies in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara from the PDP to the APC, among other issues. Excerpts… Your political associate, Dogara, has just moved back to the APC. What is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica