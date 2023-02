ElectionResults2023: INEC Releases More Preisential Election Results In Rivers

Determined to revive the educational sector, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the release of over N299 million for the payment of the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) to 12,999 SS3 index students in public secondary schools across the state. Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Mohammed Dahiru, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at […]

The Coordinator of Technical Committee of Atiku for President Campaign Movement, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, has said the SouthEast has to support former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to complete the four years remaining in the North’s slot in 2023 as the surest route to the presidency for the zone. Dokpesi, who led a team […]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to seek forfeiture orders against property owners that fail to redeem their ground rents. The committee on the recovery of N29, 506,643,943.98 owed the FCT, said defaulting property owners would also face prosecution or revocation. This was disclosed by the Secretary of the Committee, Muhammad Sule, […]

