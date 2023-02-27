2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: INEC Shouldn’t Tamper With People’s Will – SMBLF

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to tamper with the results of the Presidential and National Assembly election, but to allow the will of Nigerians as expressed through their votes to prevail in the interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The forum expressed concern over the non-transmission of the results of the elections held on Saturday to the dedicated portal, after the collation of the results at the various polling units across the country.

SMBLF urged INEC to let the choice of the people stand as anything short of that would be tantamount to a betrayal of the trust and confidence the people had reposed in the electoral umpire.

The forum said that given the several reports of polling officers having challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device, the delay in upholding the results and excuses of server hitches, INEC failed to adhere to critical provisions of the amended Electoral Act 2022.

“There were also cases of outright voter intimidation in parts of the country, particularly, in Lagos, where people were allegedly prevented from voting, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been silent on the occurrences.

“Most worrisome are the suggestions that the delay in uploading results to the INEC portal was deliberate; to provide certain people opportunities to alter the election results, with Lagos state and Delta state repeatedly cited. These situations are unacceptable and should not be allowed.

“There were high hopes that INEC would do a good job, unfortunately, it appears that the electoral body was not prepared to conduct credible elections.

SMBLF cautioned the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu not to pour scorn on his hard-earned reputation, due to pressure from desperate politicians as Nigeria is greater than any individual or group.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Protests persist in Ekiti over new councils

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Protests have persisted in Ekiti State over the recent creation of new councils. This is as people of Ijero Ekiti community yesterday morning trooped out in their large numbers to protest against the refusal of the state government to create Ijero Municipal Local Council Development Authority(LCDA). Two days ago, people of Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti […]
News

NAFDAC advises Bauchi residents on contaminated drugs, food items

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised residents of Bauchi State not to buy contaminated drugs and food items. The agency said some traders convey food items through kerosene, diesel and petrol tankers from state to state. According to the body, such items are contaminated. NAFDAC Director-General (DG), Prof. […]
News Top Stories

ECOWAS Court rules FG’s Twitter ban ‘unlawful’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The restriction placed on Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari has been ruled as unlawful by the court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday. In the suit no; ECW/ CCJ/APP/26/21, Nigerian, Malcolm Omirhobo, informed the ECOWAS court that the Twitter ban which was announced on June 5, 2021, was a violation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica