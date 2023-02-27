ElectionResults2023: INEC Shouldn’t Tamper With People’s Will – SMBLF

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to tamper with the results of the Presidential and National Assembly election, but to allow the will of Nigerians as expressed through their votes to prevail in the interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The forum expressed concern over the non-transmission of the results of the elections held on Saturday to the dedicated portal, after the collation of the results at the various polling units across the country.

SMBLF urged INEC to let the choice of the people stand as anything short of that would be tantamount to a betrayal of the trust and confidence the people had reposed in the electoral umpire.

The forum said that given the several reports of polling officers having challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device, the delay in upholding the results and excuses of server hitches, INEC failed to adhere to critical provisions of the amended Electoral Act 2022.

“There were also cases of outright voter intimidation in parts of the country, particularly, in Lagos, where people were allegedly prevented from voting, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been silent on the occurrences.

“Most worrisome are the suggestions that the delay in uploading results to the INEC portal was deliberate; to provide certain people opportunities to alter the election results, with Lagos state and Delta state repeatedly cited. These situations are unacceptable and should not be allowed.

“There were high hopes that INEC would do a good job, unfortunately, it appears that the electoral body was not prepared to conduct credible elections.

SMBLF cautioned the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu not to pour scorn on his hard-earned reputation, due to pressure from desperate politicians as Nigeria is greater than any individual or group.

Like this: Like Loading...