ElectionResults2023: INEC Suspends Collation Of Results In Rivers Over Threat To Officer’s Life

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the presidential election results in Rivers State over an alleged threat on the life of Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, the electoral officer.

Adias, who is also the Vice Councillor of Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa State, claimed that his life and that of his family members were being threatened following the results so far released.

He said that unknown persons had displayed his phone number on social media, adding that he has received about a million calls since then from people who accuse him of masterminding the alleged electoral malpractices in the state.

When INEC resumed the collation of results today, after releasing the results of 21 out of the state’s 23 local government areas, he said that unknown persons had been calling him with threats.

He was supposed to announce the results of Obio/Akpor and Degema LGAs but noted that he would only resume the collation only if his life and that of his family members are guaranteed.

