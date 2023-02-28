ElectionResults2023: INEC’s Omission Of LP In Ballot, A Fundamental Defect – Analyst

A public affairs analyst, Carl Umegboro, has said the omission of the Labour Party (LP) in the ballot papers presented for the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections was a fundamental defect that may render the election null and void.

Umegboro who argued that the omission seemed like a deliberate act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to score political goals for its paymasters, insisted that INEC’s excuse of using a logo presented to it by the Labour Party was flimsy and points to a monumental bias in the polls.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the Analyst further argued that political parties do not work in INEC to know how it intends to design the ballot papers adding that commonsensical, every graphics designer knows a logo alone cannot go without the name of a political party.

According to him, the act was sufficient ground to reject or annul the polls as the Labour Party technically didn’t participate in the polls, as a logo alone doesn’t represent a political party in an election considering most of the electorates know the party by its name and not a logo.

He said: “The excuses by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for omitting the Labour Party in the ballot papers for the 5 February 28, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly Elections are flimsy, premeditated and unacceptable. It was seemingly a technical knockout against the Labour Party by INEC and its paymasters. Such barbaric acts in the name of political gimmicks are unacceptable.

“The omission is a fundamental defect which may render the election null and void as technically, the Labour Party (LP) didn’t participate in the polls considering that every political party is widely known by its name and not logo alone.

“A ballot paper must have the name of a political party with its logo for those that can only recognize it by the logo. Arguably, the supporters that know the Labour Party by its name were technically disenfranchised.

“INEC has openly demonstrated that it is not neutral but biased and seemingly working for its paymasters as an impartial umpire must ensure and provide a level playing ground to all the contesting parties.

“If INEC is honest, no law stops it from presenting a specimen of the ballot papers to political parties to ensure they are properly included, but the question is how a Commission headed by a Professor could omit the name of a political party claiming it published what was sent to it.

‘Suffice to say that the Commission under the same leadership of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu that postponed the previous general election in 2019 at the early hours of the election date, has again failed woefully by this reckless act that if not well controlled, may lead to chaos.

“And the huge public fund spent on the exercise may become waste as the defect is sufficient to annul the entire elections with the poorly produced ballot papers.”

