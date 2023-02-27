ElectionResults2023: Katsina PDP Collation Agent Slump, Dies

The Katsina State Ward Collation Agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Mbacher ward of Katsina Ila Local Government Area, Eunoch Mson Atsehe on Monday slumped and died at the collation centre during the collation of the presidential election.

New Telegraph gathered that Atsehe is from Mbacher council ward, Shitile, the largest ward in the Katsina-Ala LGA, with the largest voting population.

But due to insecurity, the collation centre was moved to the main Katsina-Ala town.

His uncle, a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Terfa Ihidan who confirmed his death said that the late Mson went outside to ease himself and was later found dead.

Late Atsehe is survived by a wife, children and relations.

