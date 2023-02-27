2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Kwankwaso Floors Tinubu, Atiku In Kano

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kano State beating the two major political parties, All Progressives Congress (PDP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the contest.

Announcing the election results on Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Kwankwaso polled 997,279 votes to defeat his closet challenger, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC with 479,938 votes.

However, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 131,716 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 28,513.

According to the state Collation Officer, Professor Lawan Suleiman Bilbis, the Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University,  Kano state with about 5,792,848 voters, had a total of 1,769,525 accredited voters.

Kwankwaso, a two-term former governor of Kano state, won in 36 of the 44 local government areas while Tinubu won the remaining 8 local government areas.

The local governments won by Kwankwaso are Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Kibiya, Kura, Gezawa, Minijibir, Warawa, Gabasawa, Sumaila, Rogo, Dawakin Tofa, Karaye, Dambatta, Dawakin Kudu, Tofa, Madobi, Bunkure, Bebeji, Rano, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil and Tarauni.

Others are: Gaya, Ungogo, Kiru, Garko, Tsanyawa, Tudunwada, Kumbotso, Kano Municipal, Takai, Fagge, Nasarawa, Gwale and Dala.

Tinubu’s APC, however, emerged victorious in Makoda, Kunchi, Bagwai, Doguwa, Bichi, Gwarzo, Kabo and Shanono.

The total votes cast at the polls stood at 1,702,005 while rejected votes stood at 44,405 which meant there was a total of 1,746410.

