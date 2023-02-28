2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Kwara SDP Faults Process Of Presidential/NASS Elections

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Kwara State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has decried some observable flaws in the conduct of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, particularly the issue of malfunctioning of the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Party Secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, the Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Afolabi, said: “Reports from some of our polling agents confirmed that in many polling units (PU), many of the electorate were disenfranchised because the BVAS malfunctioned.

“In a particular PU, its function was epileptic by ‘approving’ a few electorate but ‘rejecting’ many. Regrettably, complaints lodged to the INEC officials on duty couldn’t make any difference.”

The Chairman faulted non transmission of Results electronically from the polling units to INEC’s website according to Section 62(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), saying the Electoral Act it is “unambiguously clear about the ‘Procedure and Collation of Results’, which mandated the INEC to transmit elections results electronically from polling units into its website.”

He said: “As we speak, INEC in Kwara State has failed to substantially comply with this provision as it has a backlog of results to be transmitted.

“On the creation of additional poe3e4errtttr5rdeert4lling units, many of the electorate were disenfranchised by the problems created by the creation of additional polling units which saw the transfer of majority of voters from their traditional locations to other places.”

“Many voters were pretended to have been accredited even when the BVAS have not shown the green light as demanded by the electoral law.”

Afolabi condemned late distribution of electoral materials
In many polling units in the state, saying election materials were delayed for hours by INEC before distribution even when BVAS time was running.

Urging party members not to be wary or discouraged by the outcome of the elections, the Chairman assure party members as well as their teeming supporters that “we shall continue to provide the necessary leadership, support and logistics to ensure that everything legally possible is done to ensure victory in the coming governorship and house of assembly elections.”

He said: “We in the SDP shall not relent in our efforts to protect our votes and ensure that our members’ preference counts in determining who governs them in Kwara state.

“We appeal to our supporters to remain calm and never to allow the present situation to provoke them into violence. The leadership of this Party is on top of the situation and shall not rest on our oars until political justice is achieved, which we are not unaware that it may not be served on the platter of gold.”

On whether the Party would challenge the results of the elections in Kwara state in the law court, the Chairman said that would be determined by the leadership of the Party.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Oyo 2023 guber as three-horse race Makinde Adelabu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

    The popular axiom of “a house that is divided against itself cannot stand,” is not always sacrosanct when the issue of politics is concerned. To politicians, 24 hours may be too long a time to make reparation even in the very apparent show of enmity between gladiators of political parties.   Presently, the […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: APGA to hold two parallel guber primaries, says National Chair

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Ahead of the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, facts have emerged that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state will be conducting two parallel governorship primaries. This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, who had been in a running battle with the outgoing Chairman […]
Politics

Presidency: Nigeria’s national interests need urgent attention – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the process of addressing the national interests of Nigeria will start on February 25. Obi in a message on his Twitter page on Saturday, regretted that Nigeria is bedevilled by “the impunity of those few who have perfected the dubious act of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica