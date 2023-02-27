ElectionResults2023: Labour Party Wins Edo South Senatorial Seat

Labour Party has clinched the remaining senatorial seat in Edo State as its candidate in the Edo South Senatorial District, Barr Neda Imasuen was announced the winner of the contest defeating the two major political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results on Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Julius Obasuyi said Imasuen polled 167,250 votes while his closest rival, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen of the PDP garnered 61,749 while Hon Valentine Asuen of the AC scored 57,933.

According to Obasuyi, AA scored 369 votes, ADC, 1909, ADP, 1022, NNPP, 2279, NRM scored 581, SDP got 400 while the ZLP scored 2670.

Reacting to his victory, Imasuen in a press statement thanked the people and appealed to them to ensure they vote for the candidates of the LP in the March 11 state house of assembly election.

He said “Thank you for your belief in me and my party. We have campaigned for the past five months, and we have seen firsthand what bad governance has done to our society, poverty and insecurity staring at us, but I also saw that our people were seeking a government that would bring them comfort; the Labour Party was that party.

“As a party, we knew the people were with us and we would win, and we were also certain the other parties would use violence or whatever vice they could concoct to subvert the will of the people. We saw pockets of this in Oredo here in Edo State and on a large scale in Lagos and Rivers.”

