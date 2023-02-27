ElectionResults2023: Lalong Loses Senatorial Bid To Retired Airforce Officer

The Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Barr. Simon Lalong has lost his bid to be voted into the senate.

AVM Rtd Napoleon Bali of the PDP defeated the incumbent governor of Plateau State and Campaign DG of the APC Tinubu Shetima ticket Simon Lalong

Announcing the results in Shendam on Monday evening, the Returning Officer, Prof Goyit, said that Bali polled a total of 148, 844 valid votes against Lalong, who polled a meagre 91, 674 votes, and declared Bali the winner of the election.

A breakdown of the results indicates that Bali defeated Lalong in five out of the six local governments in the senatorial zone, including Lalong’s Shendam LGA, as well as the incumbent local government chairman Shimankar Ward.

The senator-elect beat Lalong by a wide margin in Quaan-Pan, Shendam, Mikang, Langtang North, and Langtang South, losing to the governor only in Wase, where Reps Deputy Speaker, Idris Maje, holds sway.

